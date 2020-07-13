/
pet friendly apartments
28 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in White House, TN
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Standard at White House
126 Madeline Way, White House, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
216 Apache Trl
216 Apache Trail, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1625 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath with in great neighborhood. Fireplace in living room. Black/Stainless Kitchen Appliances remain in home: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer to remain. Rear Deck for outdoor dining or relaxing.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
309 Sage Road East
309 Sage Road, White House, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1768 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in White House - Property Id: 102947 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in White House, TN. Large, fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of White House
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7840 Melton Road
7840 Melton Rd, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Ranch home in the country yet close to everything. $45.00 application fee per adult. Must have good credit, verifiable rental history, monthly income of at least $4000.00, no evictions or criminal history.
Results within 5 miles of White House
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7672 HWY 25 E
7672 Main Street, Cross Plains, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
Owner of Property will show house Pets allowed with deposit
Results within 10 miles of White House
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
18 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
12 Units Available
The Carrington
549 E Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1350 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with updated kitchens and designer finishes. Residents have access to a dog park and fitness center. Near SR 386. Close to the Bluegrass Yacht and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Cantare at Indian Lake Village
120 Cinema Dr, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1433 sqft
Luxurious living in Hendersonville, near Tennessee State Route 386. Charming units boast 9-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and private balconies or patio. Clubhouse, coffee bar and courtyard all located on site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
The Hamilton
100 Windsor Park Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
913 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces, and private patios. Residents have access to online portal for making payments and maintenance requests. Close to Old Hickory Lane.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Marina Pointe
1 Carrington Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1679 sqft
Situated between the Cumberland River and the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, Marina Pointe offers apartments and townhomes in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
106 Cannons Xing
106 Cannons Crossing, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2058 sqft
All Station Camp Schools, one level living with split bedrooms, Huge bonus room , open floor plan. The back yard is fenced with a large deck. This home is being rented through Home Partners of America and all applicants must qualify.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
722 Arabian Ln
722 Arabian Lane, Robertson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1270 sqft
This Super Nice All Brick Ranch home, sits privately on a cul - de- sac which backs up to The University of Tn. Ag.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Green
118 Habersham Ct
118 Habersham Court, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Fenced in Backyard - Property Id: 314982 OPEN HOUSE on JULY 20th, 5-7PM. Available SEPT 1st, (possibly sooner). This home has current tenants, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
125 Ashcrest Point
125 Ashcrest Point, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2255 sqft
Available September!!! This home is walking distance to shopping, restaurants, a dog park, movie theater, library, walking trail and much more!!! Spacious master suite with walk in closet, garden tub and shower! Awesome private balcony off
1 of 17
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
127 Cages Road
127 Cages Road, Hendersonville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1518 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
