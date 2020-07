Amenities

916 Charlotte St. #A - (AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Great location near downtown, Ft. Campbell and APSU areas. This unit features a separate living room space, half bath, large eat in kitchen with all major appliances as well as a laundry closet with appliances on the main level. Second level showcases 2 oversized bedrooms with large closets and a full shared bath with shower/tub combo. NO PETS PLEASE!