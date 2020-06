Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

pet friendly

635 Ashley Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Enjoy The Covered Deck! - Step into this spacious 3 bedroom featuring an expansive living area that leads into an open dining room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and natural lighting. Wander into a lush backyard to enjoy your morning coffee and the landscape.



This home also features a covered back porch, and expansive front yard.



Rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



