Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3771 Misty Way Available 08/22/20 Location Location Location! - Adorable Ranch Home Minutes from Freeway, Fort Campbell, Dining and Entertainment! Home Featuring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedrooms and Most Common Areas, Expansive Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet and Full Master Bath; Ample Secondary Rooms with Generous Closet Space.



Kitchen Features an Abundance of Counter and Cabinet Space with Quaint Eat-in Area, Formal Dining Room and Massive Bonus Room over the Two Car Garage. Spend your evenings relaxing on the rear deck overlooking the Extensive Privacy Fenced Yard.



Rent includes weekly trash service & monthly air filter deliveries.



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



(RLNE4939955)