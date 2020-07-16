All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3771 Misty Way

3771 Misty Way · (931) 572-1580
Location

3771 Misty Way, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3771 Misty Way · Avail. Aug 22

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3771 Misty Way Available 08/22/20 Location Location Location! - Adorable Ranch Home Minutes from Freeway, Fort Campbell, Dining and Entertainment! Home Featuring Engineered Hardwood Flooring Throughout Bedrooms and Most Common Areas, Expansive Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet and Full Master Bath; Ample Secondary Rooms with Generous Closet Space.

Kitchen Features an Abundance of Counter and Cabinet Space with Quaint Eat-in Area, Formal Dining Room and Massive Bonus Room over the Two Car Garage. Spend your evenings relaxing on the rear deck overlooking the Extensive Privacy Fenced Yard.

Rent includes weekly trash service & monthly air filter deliveries.

MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

(RLNE4939955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3771 Misty Way have any available units?
3771 Misty Way has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3771 Misty Way have?
Some of 3771 Misty Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3771 Misty Way currently offering any rent specials?
3771 Misty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3771 Misty Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3771 Misty Way is pet friendly.
Does 3771 Misty Way offer parking?
Yes, 3771 Misty Way offers parking.
Does 3771 Misty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3771 Misty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3771 Misty Way have a pool?
No, 3771 Misty Way does not have a pool.
Does 3771 Misty Way have accessible units?
No, 3771 Misty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3771 Misty Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3771 Misty Way has units with dishwashers.
