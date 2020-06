Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd Available 07/02/20 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. - 3260 Twelve Oaks Blvd. is located in the Plantation Estates Subdivision. This lovely property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with a 2 car garage, deck and a large patio. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave are included with washer/dryer connection. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3946921)