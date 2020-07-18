3106 Clydesdale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

(AVAILABLE 8/3/2020) Stunner in Sango situated on large lot w/privacy fence & RV parking pad. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath has Florida room w/ climate control, fireplace in the livingroom, bonus room that can be used as 4th bedroom, large 2 car workshop with electricity/RV connections/A/C and heat, add'l storage shed, attached garage, covered porch, hardwood floors, granite counters, gorgeous laundry room & kids playground complete this amazing listing. PET FRIENDLY- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!