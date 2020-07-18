All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 3106 Clydesdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
3106 Clydesdale Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3106 Clydesdale Drive

3106 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3106 Clydesdale Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
(AVAILABLE 8/3/2020) Stunner in Sango situated on large lot w/privacy fence & RV parking pad. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath has Florida room w/ climate control, fireplace in the livingroom, bonus room that can be used as 4th bedroom, large 2 car workshop with electricity/RV connections/A/C and heat, add'l storage shed, attached garage, covered porch, hardwood floors, granite counters, gorgeous laundry room & kids playground complete this amazing listing. PET FRIENDLY- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
3106 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have?
Some of 3106 Clydesdale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 Clydesdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3106 Clydesdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 Clydesdale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3106 Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3106 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Clydesdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Madison Street
Greenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University