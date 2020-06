Amenities

309 Chase Drive- (AVAILABLE NOW) Look at this beautiful single family home showcasing 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and located in the heart of Sango. This home features a separate living room with fireplace, kitchen with all major appliances, separate laundry room with connections, master w/ private attached bath, walk in closets, bonus room and a deck in the rear of the home. Lawncare included in the rent! Move in Ready! NO PETS PLEASE!