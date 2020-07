Amenities

(AVAILABLE NOW) Centrally located townhomes convenient to shopping, school, post and interstate. These units have all of the amenities you could need in a townhome. Each place features a nice separate living room space, half bath on main level, country style eat in kitchen, laundry closet with washer & dryer, and access to the private patio space. The second level showcases 2 oversized bedrooms sharing a full bath and an extra closet. PET FRIENDLY- Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!