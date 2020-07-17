Amenities

2839 Rome Lane Available 07/26/20 2839 Rome Lane - 2839 Rome Lane is located in the Applegrove subdivision. This beautiful 2 story home features a split foyer, an eat-in fully functioning kitchen with stove, fridge, microwave & dishwasher. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large rec room in the finished basement, and a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. There's a large deck in the back for grilling and entertaining guests. 1 pet 50 LBS. or less is welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply.



No Cats Allowed



