Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2839 Rome Lane

2839 Rome Lane · (931) 647-3501
Location

2839 Rome Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2839 Rome Lane · Avail. Jul 26

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2839 Rome Lane Available 07/26/20 2839 Rome Lane - 2839 Rome Lane is located in the Applegrove subdivision. This beautiful 2 story home features a split foyer, an eat-in fully functioning kitchen with stove, fridge, microwave & dishwasher. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large rec room in the finished basement, and a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. There's a large deck in the back for grilling and entertaining guests. 1 pet 50 LBS. or less is welcome, pet fees and restrictions apply.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Rome Lane have any available units?
2839 Rome Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 Rome Lane have?
Some of 2839 Rome Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Rome Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Rome Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Rome Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 Rome Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2839 Rome Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2839 Rome Lane offers parking.
Does 2839 Rome Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 Rome Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Rome Lane have a pool?
No, 2839 Rome Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Rome Lane have accessible units?
No, 2839 Rome Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Rome Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 Rome Lane has units with dishwashers.
