Clarksville, TN
2312 Raleigh Ct
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

2312 Raleigh Ct

2312 Raleigh Court · No Longer Available
Clarksville
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2312 Raleigh Court, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 br, 1 1/2 ba, completely remodeled and upgraded townhouse, down stairs new vinyl planking ( barnyard gray ), interior walls painted a soft gray, trim and 6 panel doors painted a glossy white. Bedrooms and stairs brand new beautiful gray carpet. Stainless steel appliances, can lighting, all new brushed nickel light fixtures and ceiling fans, plantation blinds, nest thermostat for the hvac unit. New counter tops, exterior front porch light scones with sensors , lawn care and garbage pick up incl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Raleigh Ct have any available units?
2312 Raleigh Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Raleigh Ct have?
Some of 2312 Raleigh Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Raleigh Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Raleigh Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Raleigh Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 2312 Raleigh Ct offer parking?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Raleigh Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Raleigh Ct have a pool?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Raleigh Ct have accessible units?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Raleigh Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Raleigh Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
