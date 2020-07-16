2312 Raleigh Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 br, 1 1/2 ba, completely remodeled and upgraded townhouse, down stairs new vinyl planking ( barnyard gray ), interior walls painted a soft gray, trim and 6 panel doors painted a glossy white. Bedrooms and stairs brand new beautiful gray carpet. Stainless steel appliances, can lighting, all new brushed nickel light fixtures and ceiling fans, plantation blinds, nest thermostat for the hvac unit. New counter tops, exterior front porch light scones with sensors , lawn care and garbage pick up incl