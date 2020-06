Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

183 Whitman Alley Available 07/14/20 183 Whitman Alley - 183 Whitman Alley is located in the Wilson Green subdivision. This amazing condo offers pool and clubhouse access, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage with room for storage, a fireplace in the living room, and a privacy fence in the back yard. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.



No Pets Allowed



