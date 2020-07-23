All apartments in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN
1606 Samuel Dr
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

1606 Samuel Dr

1606 Sammuel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Sammuel Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House located on dead end street w/covered front porch. Step inside to Family Rm with Hardwood Floors and easy access to gorgeous updated eat in kitchen w/ Quartz Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash and Upgraded Cabinetry. On the main floor is 2 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. The pink bedroom will be repainted a neutral color. Upstairs is the massive Owners Suite w/ Full Bath with space for a separate sitting area, or office etc. Fenced Yard w/stamped concrete patio. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Samuel Dr have any available units?
1606 Samuel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Samuel Dr have?
Some of 1606 Samuel Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Samuel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Samuel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Samuel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1606 Samuel Dr offer parking?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Samuel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Samuel Dr have a pool?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Samuel Dr have accessible units?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Samuel Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Samuel Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
