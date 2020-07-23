1606 Samuel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House located on dead end street w/covered front porch. Step inside to Family Rm with Hardwood Floors and easy access to gorgeous updated eat in kitchen w/ Quartz Breakfast Bar, Tile Backsplash and Upgraded Cabinetry. On the main floor is 2 Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. The pink bedroom will be repainted a neutral color. Upstairs is the massive Owners Suite w/ Full Bath with space for a separate sitting area, or office etc. Fenced Yard w/stamped concrete patio. No Pets.