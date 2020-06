Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Will Not be available so show until the end of July. Location! Location! Location! Rossview Schools. Beautiful 3 bedroom home with bonus room ready for you! Master on main. Granite, wood flooring, tall ceilings, no backyard neighbor, side walks and 18 minutes to FTC and 4 minutes to I-24. Schedule an appointment to see it today!