Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(AVAILABLE 7/27/2020) Check out this cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all brick unit with a separate living room space, roomy eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, large bedrooms each with private closet space. This unit includes a washer and dryer set, as well. These are convenient to downtown, APSU and the Publix area of Madison Street. PET FRIENDLY- So bring along your fur baby. Standard Breed Restrictions Apply!