Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Campbell House Apartments are located just outside of Gate 1 with easy access to Oak Grove, and I24. This property offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath, a living room that is separate from the dining area with a breakfast bar just outside of the kitchen. Extra amenities include ceiling fans in the bedroom, with central heat and air, and patios/balconies tor relaxing. Pets are not permitted on or in the property.