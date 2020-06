Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Text John at 520-390-0981 to request an application. Please apply prior to requesting a showing. Large Open Floor Plan! Hardwood floors and large deck, perfect for entertaining! Spacious and naturally well-lit! 5 bedroom, 3.0 bathroom house in a family-friendly neighborhood. Short drive to shopping and amenities! $1575.00/mo, $1575.00 security deposit. No pets are allowed. Call/text John at 520-390-0981 if you have any questions.