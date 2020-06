Amenities

Stunning home in Rossview school district! Easy access to I-24! NO back neighbors! Mother-in-law suite on main floor. Tons of storage closets w/ WIC in every bedroom. Custom features throughout. Very spacious rooms. Located in a cul-de-sac. Bonus Room can be 5th bedroom w/ closet and private bath. No cats, 40lb dog max- $250 pet fee. Application can be made at www.securetnrentals.com