802 Barton Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking

*Interior Photos Coming Soon - entire interior is currently being painted* Now available for lease: Adorable North Chattanooga bungalow on the Fairhills side of Barton Avenue and only 2 blocks from Riverview Park. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer, lots of storage, flat backyard with fire pit and a large front and back porch. Great family room on lower level that opens onto the back porch. Alley in the back with plenty of off-street parking. This home is a very short walk to Frazier Avenue, the Riverview Shops, CVS, Il Primo, Tremont Tavern, The Daily Ration, Vine Street Market, Riverview Park and Normal Park School. Credit check/employment verification application required - $50 non-refundable fee, one small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with a $500 non-refundable fee. Entire interior is currently being painted so no showings until complete. Interior photos coming soon. Owner/Agent.