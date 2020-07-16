All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:04 PM

802 Barton Ave

802 Barton Avenue · (423) 664-1900
Location

802 Barton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
*Interior Photos Coming Soon - entire interior is currently being painted* Now available for lease: Adorable North Chattanooga bungalow on the Fairhills side of Barton Avenue and only 2 blocks from Riverview Park. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer, lots of storage, flat backyard with fire pit and a large front and back porch. Great family room on lower level that opens onto the back porch. Alley in the back with plenty of off-street parking. This home is a very short walk to Frazier Avenue, the Riverview Shops, CVS, Il Primo, Tremont Tavern, The Daily Ration, Vine Street Market, Riverview Park and Normal Park School. Credit check/employment verification application required - $50 non-refundable fee, one small pet will be considered on a case by case basis with a $500 non-refundable fee. Entire interior is currently being painted so no showings until complete. Interior photos coming soon. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Barton Ave have any available units?
802 Barton Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 Barton Ave have?
Some of 802 Barton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Barton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
802 Barton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Barton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Barton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 802 Barton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 802 Barton Ave offers parking.
Does 802 Barton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 Barton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Barton Ave have a pool?
No, 802 Barton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 802 Barton Ave have accessible units?
No, 802 Barton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Barton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Barton Ave has units with dishwashers.
