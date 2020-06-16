503 Mc Kenna Cir

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors.

Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app

We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.



Located:

2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615

2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

3.8 miles to Bob Jones University

5.5 miles to GE Gas Turbine, 300 Garlington Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

5.8 miles to Greenville Technical College, 506 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

6.3 miles to Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650

6.5 miles to Proterra Inc., 1 Whitlee Ct, Greenville, SC 29607

6.7 miles to Falls Park on the Reedy, 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

7.7 miles to St. Francis Downtown

8.1 miles to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

8.4 miles to Samsung Electronics America, 356 Centerpointe Blvd, Simpsonville, SC 29681

8.8 miles to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

9.5 miles to Furman University

10.8 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651



Lease Terms:

12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.