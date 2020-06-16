All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 503 Mc Kenna Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
503 Mc Kenna Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

503 Mc Kenna Cir

503 McKenna Cir · (864) 735-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors.
Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app
We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.

Located:
2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615
2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
3.8 miles to Bob Jones University
5.5 miles to GE Gas Turbine, 300 Garlington Rd, Greenville, SC 29615
5.8 miles to Greenville Technical College, 506 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607
6.3 miles to Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, 830 S Buncombe Rd, Greer, SC 29650
6.5 miles to Proterra Inc., 1 Whitlee Ct, Greenville, SC 29607
6.7 miles to Falls Park on the Reedy, 601 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
7.7 miles to St. Francis Downtown
8.1 miles to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
8.4 miles to Samsung Electronics America, 356 Centerpointe Blvd, Simpsonville, SC 29681
8.8 miles to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport
9.5 miles to Furman University
10.8 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651

Lease Terms:
12 months.Deposit Required Listed deposit is minimum & may increase due to risk factors Smoke Free Property. Pets conditional. Application fees, background, credit checks apply.Renters insurance required. Call 864-735-7767 for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have any available units?
503 Mc Kenna Cir has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 503 Mc Kenna Cir currently offering any rent specials?
503 Mc Kenna Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Mc Kenna Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Mc Kenna Cir is pet friendly.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir offer parking?
Yes, 503 Mc Kenna Cir does offer parking.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Mc Kenna Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have a pool?
No, 503 Mc Kenna Cir does not have a pool.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have accessible units?
No, 503 Mc Kenna Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Mc Kenna Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Mc Kenna Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Mc Kenna Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 503 Mc Kenna Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Wade Hampton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Taylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity