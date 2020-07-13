/
apartments with pool
93 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC with pool
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 Unit Available
2808 E North St Unit 2
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
38 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
13 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
47 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
128 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
23 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
104 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
1 Unit Available
305 Claybrooke Drive
305 Claybrooke Drive, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1644 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on a huge corner lot in the popular Waterford Park subdivision.
1 Unit Available
178 Ingleoak Ln.
178 Ingleoak Lane, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
*Showings start 8/1* Excellent Location!! Really beautiful and unique contemporary condo for rent. Huge double height ceilings with windows looking out on to wooded views. Three levels of living with oodles of space and three outdoor patio decks.
1 Unit Available
6205 Glen Forest Drive
6205 Glen Forest Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants.
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,138
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
