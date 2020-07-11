/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:35 AM
105 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3309 E North Street
3309 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3309 E North Street Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Brick Ranch on East North Street! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2808 E North St Unit 2
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28
5003 Edwards Rd, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Quiet, cozy and close to everything! Professionally cleaned place and professionally cleaned carpets!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo Available for showings now.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan St
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. - Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
3505 East North Street - 8
3505 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
112 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,013
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
41 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$711
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
49 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
169 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The “Haywood” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample counter-top space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a living room and separate dining space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
108 Collier Lane
108 Collier Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2908 sqft
108 Collier Lane Available 08/01/20 Greer - 4Bd/2.5Ba - 2908 SF - Carlyle Point - This home on Greenville's Eastside has 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus a bonus room. Hardwoods throughout main level with exception of the laundry room.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
26 Rock Garden Lane
26 Rock Garden Lane, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Don't miss this 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pebble Gardens. Convenient location close to downtown Greenville, Greer, and Travelers Rest.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
178 Ingleoak Ln.
178 Ingleoak Lane, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
*Showings start 8/1* Excellent Location!! Really beautiful and unique contemporary condo for rent. Huge double height ceilings with windows looking out on to wooded views. Three levels of living with oodles of space and three outdoor patio decks.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.
Results within 5 miles of Wade Hampton
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
235 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$947
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Similar Pages
Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWade Hampton 3 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton Apartments with BalconyWade Hampton Apartments with GarageWade Hampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWade Hampton Apartments with Parking