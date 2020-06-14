Apartment List
/
SC
/
wade hampton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wade Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan Street
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
320 Mitchell Road
320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
601 Piedmont Park Road
601 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot that is convenient to Downtown Greenville, Taylors, Cherrydale, and much more! The home owners have recently painted throughout, refinished the hardwood floors,
Results within 5 miles of Wade Hampton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$814
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,051
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
38 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$854
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
City Guide for Wade Hampton, SC

Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.

Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles.

With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wade Hampton, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wade Hampton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWade Hampton 3 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton Apartments with BalconyWade Hampton Apartments with GarageWade Hampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWade Hampton Apartments with Parking
Wade Hampton Apartments with PoolWade Hampton Apartments with Washer-DryerWade Hampton Dog Friendly ApartmentsWade Hampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Taylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College