153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 29
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 3
1 of 18
1 of 41
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 28
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 12
Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.
Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles.
With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park. See more
Finding an apartment in Wade Hampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.