Last updated June 14 2020

153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC

Finding an apartment in Wade Hampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3008 East North Street
3008 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 1 BR APT. Conveniently located near I 385, Pelham Rd, and minutes from downtown Greenville you can't go wrong! All-electric utilities - not included 1 small pet allowed with a $350.00 Pet fee due at move-in and $15.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan Street
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
327 Mimosa Drive
327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Located: 2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 3.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$897
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Last updated June 14
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$731
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$863
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Last updated June 14
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 14
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$789
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Last updated June 14
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$870
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 14
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated June 14
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
31 Birdsong Lane
31 Birdsong Lane, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
235 Caledon Court
235 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1017 sqft
Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1003 Caledon Court
1003 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
821 sqft
*This is a model unit available for self-touring Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1528 Caledon Court
1528 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
*This is a model unit available for self-touring Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.
City Guide for Wade Hampton, SC

Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.

Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles.

With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wade Hampton, SC

Finding an apartment in Wade Hampton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

