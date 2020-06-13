/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:02 AM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 Yancey Drive
12 Yancy Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Check out the Charm! This beautiful ranch home has over 2,000 sqft of living space. You'll find plenty of extra room alongside 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan Street
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
327 Mimosa Drive
327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
320 Mitchell Road
320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Located: 2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 3.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
815 Edwards Road
815 Edwards Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Referral fee is 10% of first full month's rent to the agent that shows property rented by his/her client Referral fee is earned once tenant pays first full month.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Pelham Road
1403 Pelham Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
This property is listed by Jo Peck. For more information please call or text 864-607-7602 or 864-350-5342 or email jmpeckrealty@gmail.com. Owner/Broker.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
160 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Piedmont Ave
314 Piedmont Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Mountain - For a SELF GUIDED TOUR or to APPLY for this property visit convergentpg.com. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Elementary.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 07/15/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
31 Birdsong Lane
31 Birdsong Lane, Taylors, SC
Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.
Similar Pages
Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWade Hampton 3 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton Apartments with BalconyWade Hampton Apartments with GarageWade Hampton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWade Hampton Apartments with Parking