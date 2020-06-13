134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 Yancey Drive
12 Yancy Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Check out the Charm! This beautiful ranch home has over 2,000 sqft of living space. You'll find plenty of extra room alongside 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan Street
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
327 Mimosa Drive
327 Mimosa Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Awesome 3 bedroom house near Downtown Greenville FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
320 Mitchell Road
320 Mitchell Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Tues June 2nd from 1:30-2:00pm Wonderful all brick ranch located in a well established neighborhood and convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and all of your everyday amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Located: 2.4 miles to Patewood Medical Campus, 200 C Patewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 2.9 miles to Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
815 Edwards Road
815 Edwards Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Referral fee is 10% of first full month's rent to the agent that shows property rented by his/her client Referral fee is earned once tenant pays first full month.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1403 Pelham Road
1403 Pelham Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
This property is listed by Jo Peck. For more information please call or text 864-607-7602 or 864-350-5342 or email jmpeckrealty@gmail.com. Owner/Broker.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
61 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1321 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,127
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,194
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Overbrook Historic District
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
160 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.

Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Lynn Dr
14 Lynn Drive, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1730 sqft
This Is A Rare Find in Taylors! Adorable Brick Ranch! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick ranch in Taylors is centrally located in Taylors and Very convenient to shops, restaurants, Wade Hampton, Downtown Greenville and Greer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Piedmont Ave
314 Piedmont Avenue, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Mountain - For a SELF GUIDED TOUR or to APPLY for this property visit convergentpg.com. Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide mobile home close to Paris Elementary.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 07/15/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
31 Birdsong Lane
31 Birdsong Lane, Taylors, SC
Don't miss out on the great opportunity to live in the Preserves at Mountain Creek! This just-renovated home features all new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, plus a huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom.

