139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3008 East North Street
3008 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 1 BR APT. Conveniently located near I 385, Pelham Rd, and minutes from downtown Greenville you can't go wrong! All-electric utilities - not included 1 small pet allowed with a $350.00 Pet fee due at move-in and $15.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Juniper Bend Circle
370 Juniper Bend Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1282 sqft
370 Juniper Bend Circle Available 08/01/20 No Yard Maintenance! Minutes from Pelham Road, Haywood Road, and Main Interstates! Community Pool! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28
5003 Edwards Rd, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Quiet, cozy and close to everything! Professionally cleaned place and professionally cleaned carpets!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo Available for showings now.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 Bahan St
106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. - Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3505 East North Street - 8
3505 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath unit is minutes from shopping, dining, Downtown Greenville, and the interstates! The living room is spacious and opens to the dining room and kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
503 Mc Kenna Cir
503 McKenna Cir, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Fantastic location! Easy access to many areas of Greenville, Greer, and Taylors. Click here to fill in your application. www.thepmpeople.com/app We will not charge $30 application fee unless your application is processed.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$976
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1162 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
47 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
128 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Haven Reach Way
113 Haven Reach Way, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1328 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Spring Haven Subdivision! Solar Panels Included - Great Savings on Electric Bill! Located right off Rutherford Rd, the home has easy access to Downtown Greenville

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The “Haywood” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample counter-top space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a living room and separate dining space.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
308 Majesty Ct.
308 Majesty Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2400 sqft
Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Greenville's premier Eastside! Just off Pelham Road, this home is convenient to everything! Open floorplan with gas log fireplace in two-story Family Room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Lovvorn Ct 19
19 Lovvorn Ct, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2700 sqft
Unit 19 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home near downtown - Property Id: 203346 This spectacular home is designed with a refreshing color pallet.

