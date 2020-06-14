Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC with garage

Wade Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Ragon Ln
2 Ragon Lane, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1578 sqft
Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! - Charming Home convenient to Downtown Greenville, Cherrydale, Furman University, Shopping, and more! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home has many great

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Bristol Drive
9 Bristol Drive, Wade Hampton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Location Location! This home is just off Wade Hampton Blvd. and walking distance to shopping, dining, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1403 Pelham Road
1403 Pelham Road, Wade Hampton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1450 sqft
This property is listed by Jo Peck. For more information please call or text 864-607-7602 or 864-350-5342 or email jmpeckrealty@gmail.com. Owner/Broker.
Results within 1 mile of Wade Hampton
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
127 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1243 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$911
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Idlewilde Ave
3 Idlewilde Avenue, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1350 sqft
3 Idlewilde Ave Available 08/01/20 Huge Yard and Convenient to Wade Hampton Shops and Restaurants - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date:

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
43 Noble Wing Lane
43 Noble Wing Lane, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1796 sqft
Welcome to Eagles Glen.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
104 Belmont Stakes Way
104 Belmont Stakes Way, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located in the beautiful Lexington Place Subdivision. This open floor plan concept is a must see! The kitchen appliance package includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, and microwave.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
200 Button Willow Street
200 Button Willow Street, Taylors, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
OPEN HOUSE-SHOWING Thursday June 4th from 1:30-2:00pm You will love the open concept living designed for today's lifestyle.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
320 Runion Lake Ct
320 Runion Lake Ct, Taylors, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful Home in Taylors 4 Bed 3 Bath with Fenced Yard! - **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Are you looking for a home in Taylors? This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in the new Runion Estates subdivision is the one you're looking for.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6205 Glen Forest Drive
6205 Glen Forest Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3 Charcross Court
3 Charcross Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION Three bedroom home located on Eastside in Del Norte neighborhood. Home located in cul-de-sac. 2 car garage. Deck off back. Fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Wade Hampton
Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hollingsworth Park
21 Units Available
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,083
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$765
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1388 sqft
Great Walden Creek location with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Award-winning management company. Flexible lease terms and online payments available. Homes have elegant crown molding, gourmet kitchens and huge closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Wade Hampton, SC

Wade Hampton, South Carolina, is named after a colorful Civil War character who was elected Governor in 1876 and then served in the Senate. His campaign headquarters were in Grace Piexotto’s brothel; the state Supreme Court had to decide the election due to suspected fraud; and he was elected to the U.S. Senate the day his leg was amputated as the result of an injury sustained in a fall from a horse.

Wade Hampton is a small town in the northwest corner of the state. Actually, it's not even a town. It is a census-designated place. With a population of 20,622, the whole area spans only 8.9 square miles.

With such lurid and questionable beginnings, you would think this would be a rip-roaring place. In reality, it is an ordinary, quiet Main-Street-U.S.A. kind of town. It even forgot to grow during the last decade, experiencing an .8 percent (barely) growth rate since the year 2000. Its real claim to fame is not within its designated land area. Instead, it's best known for it's close proximity to Greenville, South Carolina, and Paris Mountain State Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wade Hampton, SC

Wade Hampton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

