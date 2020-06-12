/
2 bedroom apartments
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wade Hampton, SC
1 Unit Available
24 Balfer Court
24 Balfer Court, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo is in a very convenient location off Wade Hampton. Peaceful setting with privacy. $925 Monthly Rent, $925 Deposit, $30 Application fee. No Pets, and No smoking. Grounds maintenance included.
1 Unit Available
2808 E North Street
2808 East North Street, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 This outstanding townhome is conveniently located near all shopping including malls and
1 Unit Available
634 McKenna Circle
634 Mckenna Circle, Wade Hampton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available in McKenna Commons - McKenna Commons- Move right into this great 2BR/2BA condo located conveniently to I-385.
60 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
13 Units Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$981
1069 sqft
Near to I-385, Butler Springs Park and the Haywood Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, a step-down living room and wood-burning fireplace. On-site amenities feature a swimming pool and a business center.
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
28 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$870
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
5 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1300 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
9 Units Available
Palmetto Place
4807 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$917
972 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
2 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
20 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1042 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
5 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
20 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1150 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
18 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1006 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
70 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
159 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Welcome to Waterleaf at Keys CrossingYour new home in Greenville awaits – welcome to Waterleaf at Keys Crossing Luxury Apartments. Our brand-new community offers modern one, two & three bedroom apartments and carriage houses in a prime location.
1 Unit Available
601 Piedmont Park Road
601 Piedmont Park Road, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a large corner lot that is convenient to Downtown Greenville, Taylors, Cherrydale, and much more! The home owners have recently painted throughout, refinished the hardwood floors,
1 Unit Available
Beacon Ridge
5 Crystal Springs Road, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1069 sqft
The “Magnolia” Floorplan is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that boasts a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. This home is thoughtfully designed with a sunken living room and separate dining space.
1 Unit Available
235 Caledon Court
235 Caledon Court, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1017 sqft
Nestled in the premier East Greenville Location, Caledon Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with six different floor plan options.
1 Unit Available
6205 Glen Forest Drive
6205 Glen Forest Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
The Preserve at Woods Lake is the center for your stylish and cultured lifestyle. We are conveniently located minutes away from downtown Greenville, shopping and restaurants.
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
34 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
17 Units Available
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1125 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
