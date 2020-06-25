All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1399 Pampas Circle

1399 Pampas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1399 Pampas Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
1399 Pampas Circle Available 06/21/19 3 BR Duplex - Located in Camellia Corners w/ Patio & Appliances!!! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, left on Westerwood Drive, left on State Rte 331, right to stay on State Rte 331, left to stay on State Rte 331, right on W Main Street, right on Camellia Court, right on Pampas Circle.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4833686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Pampas Circle have any available units?
1399 Pampas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1399 Pampas Circle have?
Some of 1399 Pampas Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Pampas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Pampas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Pampas Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1399 Pampas Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1399 Pampas Circle offer parking?
No, 1399 Pampas Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1399 Pampas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1399 Pampas Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Pampas Circle have a pool?
No, 1399 Pampas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1399 Pampas Circle have accessible units?
No, 1399 Pampas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Pampas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1399 Pampas Circle has units with dishwashers.
