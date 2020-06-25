Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

1399 Pampas Circle Available 06/21/19 3 BR Duplex - Located in Camellia Corners w/ Patio & Appliances!!! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central heat and air. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, blinds, washer/dryer hookups, and a patio.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, left on Westerwood Drive, left on State Rte 331, right to stay on State Rte 331, left to stay on State Rte 331, right on W Main Street, right on Camellia Court, right on Pampas Circle.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4833686)