Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1276 Liberty Bell Court

1276 Liberty Bell Court · No Longer Available
Location

1276 Liberty Bell Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in the Constitution Park Neighborhood in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Winthrop University, 2 Master Suite Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Open Floor Plan with Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Fireplace in Living Room (Electric), Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area Located Upstairs and includes a Washer and Dryer. Patio with access to storage room.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE5411846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have any available units?
1276 Liberty Bell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have?
Some of 1276 Liberty Bell Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Liberty Bell Court currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Liberty Bell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Liberty Bell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 Liberty Bell Court is pet friendly.
Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court offer parking?
No, 1276 Liberty Bell Court does not offer parking.
Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1276 Liberty Bell Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have a pool?
No, 1276 Liberty Bell Court does not have a pool.
Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have accessible units?
No, 1276 Liberty Bell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Liberty Bell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1276 Liberty Bell Court has units with dishwashers.

