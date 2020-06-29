1276 Liberty Bell Court

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in the Constitution Park Neighborhood in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Winthrop University, 2 Master Suite Bedrooms (All Upstairs), Open Floor Plan with Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Fireplace in Living Room (Electric), Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area Located Upstairs and includes a Washer and Dryer. Patio with access to storage room.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5411846)