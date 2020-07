Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill guest suite trash valet valet service volleyball court garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage car wash area cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Luxury living in a natural setting, is a lifestyle here at Edgewater Plantation. This pocket of paradise offers breath-taking views, walking paths along the marsh-line, and an enclosed pet area for pets of all shapes and sizes! We offer spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that boast desirable features such as 9-foot ceilings and screened patios with ceiling fans. In select floor plans we offer wood-burning fireplaces, built-in desk areas, as well as washers and dryers. Unwind after a long day, on our grand patio located in the center of the community. Take a swim in our resort-style pool with BBQ grills and newly renovated propane-fueled fire pit, or work off that long day in our 24-hour health and fitness studio. Convenience meets comfort at Edgewater. While we are tucked away from the bustle of Charleston commerce, we are convenient to multiple avenues into historic downtown and the up and coming culture scene of greater Charleston. Come visit us today for a personal tour!