3480 Claremont Street

Amenities

End unit townhouse on a corner lot. The first floor has hardwood flooring throughout, open family room, dining room, powder bathroom and a kitchen with center island, wood cabinets, stainless appliances including a refrigerator and a large eat-in area that leads to an outside deck. Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet,ceiling fan and deck. The master bathroom has double vanities, water closet, separate shower & tub. There also 2 other generous size bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. Hunter Douglas Oak Wood Blinds throughout the house. 2 car garage and bonus room are on the 1st level.