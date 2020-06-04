All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:25 PM

3480 Claremont Street

3480 Claremont Street · (843) 670-6889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3480 Claremont Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End unit townhouse on a corner lot. The first floor has hardwood flooring throughout, open family room, dining room, powder bathroom and a kitchen with center island, wood cabinets, stainless appliances including a refrigerator and a large eat-in area that leads to an outside deck. Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet,ceiling fan and deck. The master bathroom has double vanities, water closet, separate shower & tub. There also 2 other generous size bedrooms that share a full size bathroom. Hunter Douglas Oak Wood Blinds throughout the house. 2 car garage and bonus room are on the 1st level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3480 Claremont Street have any available units?
3480 Claremont Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3480 Claremont Street have?
Some of 3480 Claremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3480 Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3480 Claremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3480 Claremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 3480 Claremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 3480 Claremont Street offer parking?
Yes, 3480 Claremont Street does offer parking.
Does 3480 Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3480 Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3480 Claremont Street have a pool?
Yes, 3480 Claremont Street has a pool.
Does 3480 Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3480 Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3480 Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3480 Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3480 Claremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3480 Claremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
