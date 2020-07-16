3456 Billings Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Freshly Remodeled Townhouse in Hamlin Plantation! - Available July 6th. This townhouse has just been fully remodeled and painted with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! In the desirable neighborhood of Hamlin Plantation with front view of pond. Hardwood floors throughout first floor with formal dining room; kitchen has maple cabinets with breakfast bar and pantry. Screened-in porch located at back of family room. Both bedrooms upstairs come with ensuite bathrooms. Tons of amenities like olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, and running/biking trails. Excellent location right next to shopping, restaurants, and a short drive away from Mt. Pleasant's excellent schools. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



