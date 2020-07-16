All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 3456 Billings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
3456 Billings Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3456 Billings Street

3456 Billings Street · (843) 725-0138 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3456 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Hamlin Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3456 Billings Street · Avail. now

$1,899

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Freshly Remodeled Townhouse in Hamlin Plantation! - Available July 6th. This townhouse has just been fully remodeled and painted with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! In the desirable neighborhood of Hamlin Plantation with front view of pond. Hardwood floors throughout first floor with formal dining room; kitchen has maple cabinets with breakfast bar and pantry. Screened-in porch located at back of family room. Both bedrooms upstairs come with ensuite bathrooms. Tons of amenities like olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, and running/biking trails. Excellent location right next to shopping, restaurants, and a short drive away from Mt. Pleasant's excellent schools. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5321821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3456 Billings Street have any available units?
3456 Billings Street has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 3456 Billings Street have?
Some of 3456 Billings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3456 Billings Street currently offering any rent specials?
3456 Billings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3456 Billings Street pet-friendly?
No, 3456 Billings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 3456 Billings Street offer parking?
No, 3456 Billings Street does not offer parking.
Does 3456 Billings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3456 Billings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3456 Billings Street have a pool?
Yes, 3456 Billings Street has a pool.
Does 3456 Billings Street have accessible units?
No, 3456 Billings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3456 Billings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3456 Billings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3456 Billings Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Edgewater Plantation
100 Eighty Oak Ave
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity