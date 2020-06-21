All apartments in Mount Pleasant
2437 Fulford Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2437 Fulford Ct

2437 Fulford Court · (843) 763-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2437 Fulford Court, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt. Pleasant! Isle of Palms beach is only 8 minutes from your front door and great restaurants and shopping are walking distance from the house! Not to mention the two Mt. Pleasant Town Centers equal distance each way from the house!

2437 Fulford Ct features the master bedroom on the first floor with upgraded laminate hardwoods and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and a Jack and Jill Bathroom! All new stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen!

As if the many perks of the inside weren't enough step out back and you'll find a screened porch, huge paver patio, storage closet, fenced yard, a workshop and a parking pad for your boat or recreational vehicle! It's very rare to find all of this in this part of Mt. Pleasant that is so close to everything!

And to top it off your dog is welcome!

Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
ally@copperprop.com
843.763.1130

(RLNE2584489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2437 Fulford Ct have any available units?
2437 Fulford Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2437 Fulford Ct have?
Some of 2437 Fulford Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Fulford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Fulford Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Fulford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Fulford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Fulford Ct does offer parking.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Fulford Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct have a pool?
No, 2437 Fulford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct have accessible units?
No, 2437 Fulford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Fulford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Fulford Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2437 Fulford Ct has units with air conditioning.

