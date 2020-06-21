Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

This beautiful 3bd/2.5ba home is in one of the most highly sought after areas of Mt. Pleasant! Isle of Palms beach is only 8 minutes from your front door and great restaurants and shopping are walking distance from the house! Not to mention the two Mt. Pleasant Town Centers equal distance each way from the house!



2437 Fulford Ct features the master bedroom on the first floor with upgraded laminate hardwoods and an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast nook and breakfast bar. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and a Jack and Jill Bathroom! All new stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen!



As if the many perks of the inside weren't enough step out back and you'll find a screened porch, huge paver patio, storage closet, fenced yard, a workshop and a parking pad for your boat or recreational vehicle! It's very rare to find all of this in this part of Mt. Pleasant that is so close to everything!



And to top it off your dog is welcome!



Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC

ally@copperprop.com

843.763.1130



(RLNE2584489)