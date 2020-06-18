2046 Pinecone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill media room new construction

Looking for a place while you look at local real estate, thinking new construction, we have quality furnishedhomes that will exceed your needs. This is not only a beautiful home but it's in a GREAT and CONVENIENT location to all of the amenities of the beaches of Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island,Mt Pleasant and downtown Charleston....This house is that little bit more you are looking for in decor and comfort...

As close as you can get to Isle of Palms without being on Island. Come discover this nice freshly remodeled beach decorated one level home in quiet neighborhood . Not only is the beach only minutes away but you are surrounded by over 20 of the best restaurants, boutique shopping, breakfast places, movie theaters and more. Downtown Charleston is only a short drive over the Ravenel bridge...



The master has a king and other bedrooms have a queen and one full beds and there are two full bathrooms. (single mattress available if needed)



Open floor plan offers great light and easy entertaining. A great open living area featuring a fireplace along with a family room for extra space for reading, conversation, games etc. Features include Beautiful new floors throughout, Granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Great back double porches overlooking the private backyard courtyard is excellent for relaxing with seating for many and a BBQ ready to fire up.