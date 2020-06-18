All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 2046 Pinecone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
2046 Pinecone Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:52 PM

2046 Pinecone Court

2046 Pinecone Court · (843) 697-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2046 Pinecone Court, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Looking for a place while you look at local real estate, thinking new construction, we have quality furnishedhomes that will exceed your needs. This is not only a beautiful home but it's in a GREAT and CONVENIENT location to all of the amenities of the beaches of Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island,Mt Pleasant and downtown Charleston....This house is that little bit more you are looking for in decor and comfort...
As close as you can get to Isle of Palms without being on Island. Come discover this nice freshly remodeled beach decorated one level home in quiet neighborhood . Not only is the beach only minutes away but you are surrounded by over 20 of the best restaurants, boutique shopping, breakfast places, movie theaters and more. Downtown Charleston is only a short drive over the Ravenel bridge...

The master has a king and other bedrooms have a queen and one full beds and there are two full bathrooms. (single mattress available if needed)

Open floor plan offers great light and easy entertaining. A great open living area featuring a fireplace along with a family room for extra space for reading, conversation, games etc. Features include Beautiful new floors throughout, Granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Great back double porches overlooking the private backyard courtyard is excellent for relaxing with seating for many and a BBQ ready to fire up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2046 Pinecone Court have any available units?
2046 Pinecone Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2046 Pinecone Court have?
Some of 2046 Pinecone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2046 Pinecone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2046 Pinecone Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2046 Pinecone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court offer parking?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not offer parking.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court have a pool?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court have accessible units?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2046 Pinecone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2046 Pinecone Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2046 Pinecone Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Carolina Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity