Mount Pleasant, SC
1424 Wellbrooke Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1424 Wellbrooke Ln

1424 Wellbrooke Ln · (843) 763-1130
Location

1424 Wellbrooke Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Dunes West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
This beautiful FIRST FLOOR condo is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and recently upgraded to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwoods in the common areas! A private, screened porch is off the living room and the 2nd bedroom could also easily be a home office or nursery. An ornamental fireplace and great washer/dryer are also included!

The beautiful beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island are within minutes as well as an excellent array of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. You're eligible for membership to the resort-like amenities of neighboring Dunes West (for an additional fee), including: golf, tennis, swimming and fitness, but when simplicity is the key, there is an extensive system of tree and pond-landscaped sidewalks and biking trails to explore at your leisure. Other area amenities include: two excellent groceries stores (Harris Teeter and Publix), award winning elementary and high schools and a Mt Pleasant municipal fitness facility located in nearby Park West.

Sorry, no pets
W/D included

Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC
Ally Floyd
ally@copperprop.com
843-763-1130

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5415314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have any available units?
1424 Wellbrooke Ln has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have?
Some of 1424 Wellbrooke Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Wellbrooke Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Wellbrooke Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Wellbrooke Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln offer parking?
No, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln has a pool.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have accessible units?
No, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Wellbrooke Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1424 Wellbrooke Ln has units with air conditioning.
