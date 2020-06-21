1424 Wellbrooke Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool internet access tennis court

This beautiful FIRST FLOOR condo is in the exclusive Dunes West community of Mt. Pleasant. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths and recently upgraded to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwoods in the common areas! A private, screened porch is off the living room and the 2nd bedroom could also easily be a home office or nursery. An ornamental fireplace and great washer/dryer are also included!



The beautiful beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island are within minutes as well as an excellent array of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences. You're eligible for membership to the resort-like amenities of neighboring Dunes West (for an additional fee), including: golf, tennis, swimming and fitness, but when simplicity is the key, there is an extensive system of tree and pond-landscaped sidewalks and biking trails to explore at your leisure. Other area amenities include: two excellent groceries stores (Harris Teeter and Publix), award winning elementary and high schools and a Mt Pleasant municipal fitness facility located in nearby Park West.



W/D included



Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC

Ally Floyd

ally@copperprop.com

843-763-1130



No Pets Allowed



