Available 07/01/20 3 BR Mt Pleasant Home Available 7/1



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Mt Pleasant off of Chuck Dawley. The home has hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and comes with a stacked washer/dryer unit. The large backyard is completely fenced in. Call or email today for more information.

