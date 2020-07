Amenities

1122 N Shadow Drive Available 08/01/20 Single Family home in Hickory Shadows (Mount Pleasant) - This single family, three bedroom and one bathroom home is available August 1, 2020. The front room of this home is large and flows directly into the eat-in kitchen. All of the home is tiled, except the bedrooms which have wood flooring. The bathroom has been renovated. The washer and dryer are located in a small room outside the the back door. The fenced-in yard is very large and doesn't require much landscape maintenance. Come check out your new home today!



