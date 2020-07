Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly business center clubhouse conference room package receiving yoga

Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all. Featuring one, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes, plus inspiring community amenities.



There's no other place you'll want to be. Now Preleasing for Summer 2020.