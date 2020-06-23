All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Ashford Palmetto Square

1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd · (843) 203-9285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$200 off your move-in experience when you apply and move-in before August 10th, 2020! *See office for details/restrictions
Location

1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005 · Avail. Aug 30

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 383 · Avail. Aug 30

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 388 · Avail. Aug 14

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 242 · Avail. Aug 25

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Palmetto Square.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
gym
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
playground
trash valet
Our community is newly owned and proudly managed by RADCO Residential. In Central Charleston, Ashford Palmetto Square is at the heart of it all! Our unique community offers spacious, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our thoughtful features, and amenities like the relaxing cabanas and sparkling pool, offer you the lifestyle you deserve.We love and welcome pets too! The character of our community and our team is exactly what you've been looking for. Are you ready to Live Life Better?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - First Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first, +$200 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashford Palmetto Square have any available units?
Ashford Palmetto Square has 7 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashford Palmetto Square have?
Some of Ashford Palmetto Square's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Palmetto Square currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Palmetto Square is offering the following rent specials: $200 off your move-in experience when you apply and move-in before August 10th, 2020! *See office for details/restrictions
Is Ashford Palmetto Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square offers parking.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Palmetto Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square has a pool.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square has accessible units.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashford Palmetto Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashford Palmetto Square has units with air conditioning.
