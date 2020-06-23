Ashford Palmetto Square

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - First Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for first, +$200 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight limit
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.