Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard dog park elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving accessible gym 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area playground trash valet

Our community is newly owned and proudly managed by RADCO Residential. In Central Charleston, Ashford Palmetto Square is at the heart of it all! Our unique community offers spacious, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our thoughtful features, and amenities like the relaxing cabanas and sparkling pool, offer you the lifestyle you deserve.We love and welcome pets too! The character of our community and our team is exactly what you've been looking for. Are you ready to Live Life Better?