981 Harbor Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool sauna furnished

AVAILABLE JUNE 20th This immaculate home is very quiet in sought after Harbor Oaks. There is Lots of light and the porches in this home from the skylights the west facing shading sunset . Comes mostly furnished, 2 bedrooms and an office. Walk to the Grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and take a dip in the pool. There is a workout facility, meeting area, and sauna. The parking is easy. Nice quiet neighborhood. This information on the listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please verify anything important to the renter