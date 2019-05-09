All apartments in Charleston
Location

981 Harbor Oaks Drive, Charleston, SC 29412
Lake Frances

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
sauna
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
AVAILABLE JUNE 20th This immaculate home is very quiet in sought after Harbor Oaks. There is Lots of light and the porches in this home from the skylights the west facing shading sunset . Comes mostly furnished, 2 bedrooms and an office. Walk to the Grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and take a dip in the pool. There is a workout facility, meeting area, and sauna. The parking is easy. Nice quiet neighborhood. This information on the listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Please verify anything important to the renter

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have any available units?
981 Harbor Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have?
Some of 981 Harbor Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 Harbor Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
981 Harbor Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 Harbor Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive does offer parking.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 Harbor Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 Harbor Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
