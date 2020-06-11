90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This second floor, Downtown unit is perfect for you! You'll have easy access to I-26 and still be close to restaurants and shopping Downtown has to offer. Hardwood floors found throughout. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit giving you ample privacy. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a washer and dryer! The other bedroom is just as spacious! Both porches are shared spaces with downstairs unit. Off and on street parking available. 2 pets allowed-100lbs. or under



PET POLICY:



2 pets allowed-100lbs or under



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program