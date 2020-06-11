All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like
90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B

90 1/2 Columbus St · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
East Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

90 1/2 Columbus St, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This second floor, Downtown unit is perfect for you! You'll have easy access to I-26 and still be close to restaurants and shopping Downtown has to offer. Hardwood floors found throughout. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit giving you ample privacy. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet as well as a washer and dryer! The other bedroom is just as spacious! Both porches are shared spaces with downstairs unit. Off and on street parking available. 2 pets allowed-100lbs. or under

PET POLICY:

2 pets allowed-100lbs or under

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have any available units?
90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have?
Some of 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B offer parking?
No, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have a pool?
No, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have accessible units?
No, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 1/2 Columbus St Apt B does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road
Charleston, SC 29492
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive
Charleston, SC 29414

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 BedroomsCharleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly PlacesCharleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast SideCannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill MagnoliaDowntown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College