All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 850 Sedge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
850 Sedge Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:09 AM

850 Sedge Court

850 Sedge Court · (843) 375-2075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

850 Sedge Court, Charleston, SC 29412
Creek Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
New appliances, new paint throughout, two brand new updated bathrooms ! James Island is just over the bridge from Downtown Charleston & is laden with history & once very fertile farmland nestled among marshes and rivers. JI County Park nearby offers tidal creek fishing, paved trails for walking, biking & skating, playgrounds, a water park, & picnic center. The island is also home to the booming Bohemian East Coast Surf Town of Folly Beach which has a culture unlike any other in Charleston; funky, vibrant, with a laissez-faire philosophy. James Island is home to artists, students, entrepreneurs, locals, creatives, foodies & more. Fenced-in privacy dual masters,convenient location, new paint throughout interior/exterior, 2 new bathrooms & 3 new ceiling fans & new appliances. Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Sedge Court have any available units?
850 Sedge Court has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 Sedge Court have?
Some of 850 Sedge Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Sedge Court currently offering any rent specials?
850 Sedge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Sedge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 Sedge Court is pet friendly.
Does 850 Sedge Court offer parking?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not offer parking.
Does 850 Sedge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Sedge Court have a pool?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not have a pool.
Does 850 Sedge Court have accessible units?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Sedge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 Sedge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 Sedge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 850 Sedge Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way
Charleston, SC 29410
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr
Charleston, SC 29412
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC 29403
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Charleston, SC 29414
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity