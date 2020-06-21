850 Sedge Court

Amenities
New appliances, new paint throughout, two brand new updated bathrooms ! James Island is just over the bridge from Downtown Charleston & is laden with history & once very fertile farmland nestled among marshes and rivers. JI County Park nearby offers tidal creek fishing, paved trails for walking, biking & skating, playgrounds, a water park, & picnic center. The island is also home to the booming Bohemian East Coast Surf Town of Folly Beach which has a culture unlike any other in Charleston; funky, vibrant, with a laissez-faire philosophy. James Island is home to artists, students, entrepreneurs, locals, creatives, foodies & more. Fenced-in privacy dual masters,convenient location, new paint throughout interior/exterior, 2 new bathrooms & 3 new ceiling fans & new appliances. Pet friendly!