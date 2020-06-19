85 Cumberland Street, #9

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

FURNISHED - Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston. This fully furnished condo features beautifully appointed decor, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, heart pine floors, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a stone tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Located in a secured building with an elevator, this home-away-from home includes a walk-in closet and large bathroom. This condo has all the amenities a person could need, while close to Charleston's exquisite dining, galleries, shopping and theater. One off-street parking space in Cumberland Garage. Available July 1, 2020 for a 3 month, 6 month or year lease. Rental price includes water and parking. Application fee $50. No pets.