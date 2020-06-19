All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 85 Cumberland Street, #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
85 Cumberland Street, #9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

85 Cumberland Street, #9

85 Cumberland St · (843) 806-0603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Downtown Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

85 Cumberland St, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
FURNISHED - Only steps from the heart of Historic Downtown Charleston, this luxury condo is perfect as an executive rental or extended stay in Charleston. This fully furnished condo features beautifully appointed decor, high ceilings, exposed brick, large windows, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, heart pine floors, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a stone tiled bathroom with large walk-in shower. Located in a secured building with an elevator, this home-away-from home includes a walk-in closet and large bathroom. This condo has all the amenities a person could need, while close to Charleston's exquisite dining, galleries, shopping and theater. One off-street parking space in Cumberland Garage. Available July 1, 2020 for a 3 month, 6 month or year lease. Rental price includes water and parking. Application fee $50. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have any available units?
85 Cumberland Street, #9 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have?
Some of 85 Cumberland Street, #9's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Cumberland Street, #9 currently offering any rent specials?
85 Cumberland Street, #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Cumberland Street, #9 pet-friendly?
No, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 offer parking?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 does offer parking.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have a pool?
No, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 does not have a pool.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have accessible units?
No, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Cumberland Street, #9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 85 Cumberland Street, #9 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 85 Cumberland Street, #9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Charleston Urban
296 King Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane
Charleston, SC 29407
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl
Charleston, SC 29492
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St
Charleston, SC 29492
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity