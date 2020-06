Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom upstairs apartment on King St. This bi-level unit has hardwood floors throughout with huge living space. The bathrooms are very spacious and the open kitchen has solid surface countertops and a washer/dryer!Pets are negotiable. Washer and dryer in unit but not maintained my owner. No off-street parking. Available August 5.