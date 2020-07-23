700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

James Island Condo with Garage 6-9 month lease - Sheltered among the live oaks, a stone's throw from the picturesque low country saltmarsh, this 2 bed / 1 bath private top-floor residence at the gated Peninsula condominium community is waiting for you to make it your own! Only minutes from downtown shopping and dining, and a short drive from Folly Beach. You'll love the gorgeous oversized balcony and abundance of interior and exterior storage space!

The modern kitchen boasts upgraded appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, and yards of counter space, ensuring easy prep for intimate dinners or entertaining guests, while a spacious dining area provides plenty of room for family and friends to gather around the table. The master bedroom is well lit and roomy, offering a private en-suite. The Peninsula condominium community is brimming with value and amenities, including a saltwater pool, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, and car wash. Come see it today!

No Pets/Please note the deposit, which is the same as first months rent, holds the property for up to 30 days and must be certified funds. Should we take the unit off of the market for you and you decide to not move into the unit for any reason the deposit will not be refunded, the deposit becomes refundable only after the full lease has been satisfied. All applicants/occupants over the age of 18 must have a credit score of at least 600 or pay a double deposit. We do not accept tenants with previous evictions. We also verify your rental and criminal history. All applicants and potential occupants will be declined should they have a felony on their record- weather considered as a conviction, deferred adjudication, court ordered intervention program or pending case. All misdemeanors that involve theft, sexual oriented crimes, drug oriented crimes, crimes against person or property (except DWI or DWLS) will also be declined.



