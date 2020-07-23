All apartments in Charleston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108

700 Daniel Ellis Dr · (843) 642-6057
Location

700 Daniel Ellis Dr, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
James Island Condo with Garage 6-9 month lease - Sheltered among the live oaks, a stone's throw from the picturesque low country saltmarsh, this 2 bed / 1 bath private top-floor residence at the gated Peninsula condominium community is waiting for you to make it your own! Only minutes from downtown shopping and dining, and a short drive from Folly Beach. You'll love the gorgeous oversized balcony and abundance of interior and exterior storage space!
The modern kitchen boasts upgraded appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, and yards of counter space, ensuring easy prep for intimate dinners or entertaining guests, while a spacious dining area provides plenty of room for family and friends to gather around the table. The master bedroom is well lit and roomy, offering a private en-suite. The Peninsula condominium community is brimming with value and amenities, including a saltwater pool, clubhouse, tennis court, fitness center, and car wash. Come see it today!
No Pets/Please note the deposit, which is the same as first months rent, holds the property for up to 30 days and must be certified funds. Should we take the unit off of the market for you and you decide to not move into the unit for any reason the deposit will not be refunded, the deposit becomes refundable only after the full lease has been satisfied. All applicants/occupants over the age of 18 must have a credit score of at least 600 or pay a double deposit. We do not accept tenants with previous evictions. We also verify your rental and criminal history. All applicants and potential occupants will be declined should they have a felony on their record- weather considered as a conviction, deferred adjudication, court ordered intervention program or pending case. All misdemeanors that involve theft, sexual oriented crimes, drug oriented crimes, crimes against person or property (except DWI or DWLS) will also be declined.

(RLNE5963569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have any available units?
700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have?
Some of 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 is pet friendly.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 offers parking.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have a pool?
Yes, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 has a pool.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have accessible units?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Daniel Ellis Dr Unit 4108 does not have units with air conditioning.
