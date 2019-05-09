All apartments in Charleston
7 West St C

Location

7 West St, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Sophisticated two bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 283218

Sophisticated townhouse on high ground in historic Harleston Village. Imagine living steps away from King Street's antique district with world-class shopping and dining. The completely updated gourmet eat-in-kitchen is absolutely stunning with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops, and Viking appliances. Kitchen opens to the living room, complete with wood burning fireplace. Ascend the beautiful curved stair to the second floor where you will find two bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom, each with separate half-bath, and shared shower. The laundry room is also conveniently located near the second floor bedrooms. The entire third floor is master suite with large bathroom, walk-in closet, extra storage. Stunning interior finishes including heavy crown moldings and antique wide-plank heart pine floors on all three levels. Other notable features include updated windows, shutters and roof, recently painted exterior and two deeded off-street parking spaces. 30 night minimum.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283218
Property Id 283218

(RLNE5790577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West St C have any available units?
7 West St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 7 West St C have?
Some of 7 West St C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West St C currently offering any rent specials?
7 West St C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West St C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 West St C is pet friendly.
Does 7 West St C offer parking?
Yes, 7 West St C does offer parking.
Does 7 West St C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 West St C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West St C have a pool?
No, 7 West St C does not have a pool.
Does 7 West St C have accessible units?
No, 7 West St C does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West St C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 West St C has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 West St C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 West St C does not have units with air conditioning.
