7 West St C

Sophisticated townhouse on high ground in historic Harleston Village. Imagine living steps away from King Street's antique district with world-class shopping and dining. The completely updated gourmet eat-in-kitchen is absolutely stunning with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops, and Viking appliances. Kitchen opens to the living room, complete with wood burning fireplace. Ascend the beautiful curved stair to the second floor where you will find two bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom, each with separate half-bath, and shared shower. The laundry room is also conveniently located near the second floor bedrooms. The entire third floor is master suite with large bathroom, walk-in closet, extra storage. Stunning interior finishes including heavy crown moldings and antique wide-plank heart pine floors on all three levels. Other notable features include updated windows, shutters and roof, recently painted exterior and two deeded off-street parking spaces. 30 night minimum.

