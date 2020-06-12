All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 67 Legare St 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
67 Legare St 108
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

67 Legare St 108

67 Legare Street · (843) 722-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

67 Legare Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 108 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
lobby
Crafts House Two Bedroom - Property Id: 228473

Beautiful two bedroom, two bath apartment filled with lots of natural light. Enter through one of two doors. Main lobby door takes you right into the open living/dining area. Once inside the spacious living room you will notice the beautiful woodwork with custom cabinets and the wall full of windows! Nicely appointed and makes you feel right at home. The kitchen is just off of the dining area and, while on the smaller size, it has plenty of counter space and can easily have one or two working in the kitchen together. Head down the hallway and you come to the guest bedroom and full bath just across the hall. Another full wall of windows in the guest room with queen bed makes this a nice retreat for out of town visitors. The large master suite has a queen bed, desk with printer, and the second door for easy access to your assigned parking space. Beautiful walk in closet and renovated bathroom complete the master suite.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/67-legare-st-charleston-sc-unit-108/228473
Property Id 228473

(RLNE5941184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Legare St 108 have any available units?
67 Legare St 108 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 Legare St 108 have?
Some of 67 Legare St 108's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Legare St 108 currently offering any rent specials?
67 Legare St 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Legare St 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 67 Legare St 108 is pet friendly.
Does 67 Legare St 108 offer parking?
Yes, 67 Legare St 108 offers parking.
Does 67 Legare St 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Legare St 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Legare St 108 have a pool?
No, 67 Legare St 108 does not have a pool.
Does 67 Legare St 108 have accessible units?
No, 67 Legare St 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Legare St 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Legare St 108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Legare St 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Legare St 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 67 Legare St 108?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln
Charleston, SC 29414
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue
Charleston, SC 29403
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharleston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Apartments
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity