67 Legare St 108

Crafts House Two Bedroom



Beautiful two bedroom, two bath apartment filled with lots of natural light. Enter through one of two doors. Main lobby door takes you right into the open living/dining area. Once inside the spacious living room you will notice the beautiful woodwork with custom cabinets and the wall full of windows! Nicely appointed and makes you feel right at home. The kitchen is just off of the dining area and, while on the smaller size, it has plenty of counter space and can easily have one or two working in the kitchen together. Head down the hallway and you come to the guest bedroom and full bath just across the hall. Another full wall of windows in the guest room with queen bed makes this a nice retreat for out of town visitors. The large master suite has a queen bed, desk with printer, and the second door for easy access to your assigned parking space. Beautiful walk in closet and renovated bathroom complete the master suite.

