61 Amherst Street, #A - 1

Beautiful new-construction apartment in the heart of downtown close to Upper King Street. This home was built in 2017 and this 1st Floor unit features a modern, open floor plan with lots of light-filled rooms, 10' ceilings, custom cabinetry, and hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a tile shower and flooring plus a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms share a large bathroom with a tub shower. The laundry features a front-loading, stacked washer and dryer. The exterior features a full front porch and off-street parking for one car. Green features include a tank-less water heater. A small pet may be negotiable. Available 8/5. Application Fee $50.