Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

61 Amherst Street, #A - 1

61 Amherst St · (843) 806-0603
Location

61 Amherst St, Charleston, SC 29403
East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful new-construction apartment in the heart of downtown close to Upper King Street. This home was built in 2017 and this 1st Floor unit features a modern, open floor plan with lots of light-filled rooms, 10' ceilings, custom cabinetry, and hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a tile shower and flooring plus a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms share a large bathroom with a tub shower. The laundry features a front-loading, stacked washer and dryer. The exterior features a full front porch and off-street parking for one car. Green features include a tank-less water heater. A small pet may be negotiable. Available 8/5. Application Fee $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have any available units?
61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have?
Some of 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 offers parking.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have a pool?
No, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Amherst Street, #A - 1 has units with air conditioning.
