6 Benson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Come see this gorgeously remodeled home complete with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and an open backyard right in the middle of the fastest growing area in downtown Charleston! This beautiful home comes complete with driveway, porch and patios, and large, well-lit rooms. Easy walking distance to the many restaurants and bars of upper King, and just a few blocks away from the grocery store and Hampton Park. Front study could easily be used as a fourth bedroom. Small dogs accepted with payment of one-time pet fee; sorry, no cats.