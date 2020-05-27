All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

6 Benson Street

6 Benson Street · (843) 881-1847
Location

6 Benson Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come see this gorgeously remodeled home complete with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and an open backyard right in the middle of the fastest growing area in downtown Charleston! This beautiful home comes complete with driveway, porch and patios, and large, well-lit rooms. Easy walking distance to the many restaurants and bars of upper King, and just a few blocks away from the grocery store and Hampton Park. Front study could easily be used as a fourth bedroom. Small dogs accepted with payment of one-time pet fee; sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Benson Street have any available units?
6 Benson Street has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Benson Street have?
Some of 6 Benson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Benson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Benson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Benson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Benson Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 Benson Street offer parking?
No, 6 Benson Street does not offer parking.
Does 6 Benson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Benson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Benson Street have a pool?
No, 6 Benson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Benson Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Benson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Benson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Benson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Benson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Benson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
