Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

52 Logan Street

52 Logan Street · (843) 252-0288 ext. 103
Location

52 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52 Logan Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
52 Logan Street Available 08/01/20 Charming Townhouse on Logan Street in the heart of downtown Charleston - This lovely brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse on Logan Street just above Broad is both charming and functional. Wonderful living space downstairs with tiled breakfast/sun-room, hardwood floors in the living room, full galley kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs. Fully remodeled bathroom upstairs. W/D included. Upstairs deck outside of master bedroom. Newly landscaped courtyard in back with privacy wall and one off street parking spot. Really a rental gem in a scenic area of downtown! To schedule a showing please visit our website at www.danielravenelrentals.com

(RLNE2252641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Logan Street have any available units?
52 Logan Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Logan Street have?
Some of 52 Logan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
52 Logan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Logan Street pet-friendly?
No, 52 Logan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 52 Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 52 Logan Street does offer parking.
Does 52 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Logan Street have a pool?
No, 52 Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 52 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 52 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Logan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Logan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
