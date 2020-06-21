Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

52 Logan Street Available 08/01/20 Charming Townhouse on Logan Street in the heart of downtown Charleston - This lovely brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse on Logan Street just above Broad is both charming and functional. Wonderful living space downstairs with tiled breakfast/sun-room, hardwood floors in the living room, full galley kitchen, and 1/2 bath downstairs. Fully remodeled bathroom upstairs. W/D included. Upstairs deck outside of master bedroom. Newly landscaped courtyard in back with privacy wall and one off street parking spot. Really a rental gem in a scenic area of downtown! To schedule a showing please visit our website at www.danielravenelrentals.com



